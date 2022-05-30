Hyderabad: SCR bags 5 All India Performance Efficiency Shields

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway achieved the utmost recognition at National Level by bagging five All India Performance Efficiency Shields, the highest among all zones across Indian Railways at the 67th Railway Week Awards function held at Rail Auditorium, Bhubaneswar.

In recognition of the exceptional performance displayed by the zone during the last year, SCR has been bestowed with All India Performance Efficiency shields for Security, Comprehensive Health Care, Civil Engineering, Stores and Civil Engineering (Construction) Departments.

The Shields were presented by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge) along with the concerned Principal Heads of the Departments received the Shields.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), SCR, congratulated and appreciated the team of officials and staff for their dedication which led to the zone achieving outstanding results among the all the zones in Indian Railways. He also expressed happiness for bagging five performance efficiency shields in various disciplines.