Live
- BJP Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao in race for Chevella LS ticket
- Light tremors felt in Karnataka dist
- Ponguleti: Will ensure revenue system works from village level
- MLA Prakash Goud meeting Revanth Reddy creates stir in BRS
- BRS legislator Prakash Goud meeting CM sparks speculation
- Revanth Reddy is a brand ambassador for unparliamentary language: Sridhar Reddy
- YS Sharmila’s meeting with Sunita lasts for two hours
- All-out BRS efforts to attract, retain minority vote bank
- Former APCC chief Narsa Reddy passes away
- RGV criticises Pawan Kalyan over alliance with TDP
Just In
Hyderabad: SCR to partially cancel trains on Feb 16 and 1818
Highlights
South Central Railway on Sunday stated that due to traffic block in Tirunelveli – Melappalaiyam section, Kacheguda – Nagercoil- Kacheguda train will be partially cancelled.
Hyderabad: South Central Railway on Sunday stated that due to traffic block in Tirunelveli – Melappalaiyam section, Kacheguda – Nagercoil- Kacheguda train will be partially cancelled. Train no 07435 (Kacheguda – Nagercoil), will be partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli – Nagercoil on February 16. Train no 07436 (Nagercoil – Kacheguda), will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil – Tiruchchirappalli on February 18.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS