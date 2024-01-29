Hyderabad: SCR to partially cancel trains on Feb 16 and 1818

  • Menu
Hyderabad: South Central Railway on Sunday stated that due to traffic block in Tirunelveli – Melappalaiyam section, Kacheguda – Nagercoil- Kacheguda train will be partially cancelled. Train no 07435 (Kacheguda – Nagercoil), will be partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli – Nagercoil on February 16. Train no 07436 (Nagercoil – Kacheguda), will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil – Tiruchchirappalli on February 18.

