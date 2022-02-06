Hyderabad: Selection process for Khadimul Hujajj begins

Hyderabad: The online submission of applications for the selection of Khadimul Hujjaj for Haj– 2022 has started, informed Telangana State Haj Committee on Saturday. B Shafiullah, executive officer, TSHC said that the selection of the Khadimul Hujjaj (Haj volunteers) would be made on the basis of an interview and draw of lots.

He also mentioned that the forms for selection of KuH. The candidates desirous to be selected as KuH have to fill-up the application online and upload requisite documents as specified in the application form available on website www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

The candidate should have machine readable valid Indian international passport issued on or before February 15, 2022 and valid at least upto December 31, 2022. The submission of online KuH application started from February 2 and last date is February 18.

Applicants of age 25-58 years as on 31st March, 2022 are eligible. Applicant must be vaccinated with all required doses of WHO approved Covid-19 vaccine. Applicant who have performed or were engaged with Haj/Umrah recently, will be given preference. For further information the applicants can visit official website www.hajcommittee.gov.in or contact Telangana State Haj Committee over phone number. 040-23298793.