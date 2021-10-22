Hyderabad: Sewage overflow riles Asmangarh residents

Saidabad: Residents of Asmangarh, in Malakpet constituency, are facing serious overflow of sewage which has been causing unpleasantness to those travelling from the area. For the past one year they are facing the issue and all complaints went in vain.

Overflowing drainage has become a common issue at Asmangarh, Gandhi Nagar and surrounding colonies in the Saidabad division. It has become a challenge for the locals to deal with it daily.

The sewage overflow from manholes is causing hardships to the travelling public. Several complaints have been made to both the GHMC and the HMWS&SB, but only temporary works have been taken up; no permanent solution has been initiated by officials, residents rued.

Ramesh, a local activist said, "For the last few years sewage overflow has been the major issue. After several complaints, the previous corporator took up temporary work and stopped it. Since a year dirty water started brimming out from manholes. No permanent work was done to stop it." "We have given a memorandum to the GHMC and also to the Water Board officials and also raised the issue on social media. We demand the area representatives to take up at the earliest permanent work," he added.

According to the residents, in localities including Asmangarh, Gandhinagar and surrounding streets, the sewage pipeline is decades old and needs to be modified as per new residential requirement. "The entire church road has been witnessing sewage overflow. People visiting the shrine are facing inconvenience to enter it," said Srikant, a resident.

Masiuddin, another resident added, "There is no space for pedestrians. The stagnated sewage has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. As it gets accumulated in front of houses, it is becoming a hazard for us, as children are falling sick.