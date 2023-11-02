Hyderabad: SHE Teams nab 66 for harassing women

Hyderabad: As many as 66 persons, including 32 minors, who were allegedly stalking, sexually harassing and threatening women, were caught by the Rachakonda SHE Teams in 15 days.

Among complaints received, 21 cases were of sexual harassment.

The police registered three criminal and 37 petty cases, while 50 were let off after a warning and counselling.

The police said among the arrested was a man who was allegedly harassing a woman doctor asking her to become his friend.

He had gone to the hospital where she worked, argued and later hit her badly. On a complaint a FIR was registered against him at the Medipally police station.

An intermediate student was arrested for harassing the victim’s parents. After getting rejected by the girl, he threatened her parents. On a complaint, a case was registered against him at Waligonda police station. In another incident, the police registered a case in Bhongir after the accused was charged with blackmailing the victim. He had clicked their intimate pictures and later threatened and forced the girl to meet him.

Rachakonda SHE Teams requested women and girls to contact them on 8712662111 in case they face harassment, stalking or online bullying.