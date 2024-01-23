Hyderabad: Special pujas at temples mark Lord Ram consecration at Ayodhya

Hyderabad: Hyderabad wore a spiritual look on Monday to commemorate the ‘Pran Prathistha’ at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Various cultural organisations, temples, voluntary groups and people from all walks of life joined the countrywide celebrations of the consecration ceremony.

Ram temples across the city were decked up beautifully. Throughout the day Gau Poojas were organised. Prasad (bhog) along with tea and water packets were distributed to everyone who passed-by the lanes. Bhagyalaxmi temple, one of the oldest shrines in city, witnessed a huge number of women devotees, who were seen holding saffron flags. They chanted Ram Bhajans continuously for four hours.

Every city lane--be it Begum Bazar, Secunderabad or Koti--witnessed a spiritual atmosphere. In every lane small tents were put up. Also LED screens were installed for live streaming of Pran Pratishtha. Volunteers from different cultural organisations, some dressed as Lord Rama, took out special rallies at major junctions.

Said Seema Rao of Secunderabad,“not only temples, even residential colonies were decked up. Colonies organised special puja. They were lit up with diyas. We had a mesmerizing feeling as if the event that was organised in our colony.”

Srinivas Reddy Kukatpally said, “following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, residents lit diyas in front of their houses. While lighting diyas we felt very good. In our colony we organised various cultural programmes.”

Some schools conducted special rallies with children dressed as Lord Rama, taking part. Also students of a few schools enacted complete Ramayana.