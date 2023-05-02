Live
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
Hyderabad: Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple committee formed
Highlights
The famous Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple, Haribowli, Shahalibanda has elected its new committee in a general body meeting held on Sunday.
Hyderabad: The famous Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple, Haribowli, Shahalibanda has elected its new committee in a general body meeting held on Sunday.
According to the temple committee, Ram Dev Agarwal has been elected as President, K Dattatraya as Secretary, A Satish Kumar as Treasury, G Niranjan as patron.
The advisors include Dr A Bharat Prakash, G Raja Ratnam. The vice presidents include M Krishna, M Vinod Kumar, Dr Prabhakar. SP Kranthi Kumar has been elected as organising secretary.
Joint Secretaries include M Vijay Kumar, Jagmohan Prasad Kapoor, Chetan Suri. The executive members include A Vijay Kumar, A Gopal, G Srinivas, G Dinesh, G Raju, M Mukesh Yadav, Baswa Raju and Lokesh Sugandhi.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS