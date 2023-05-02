Hyderabad: Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple committee formed

  • Menu
Hyderabad: The famous Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple, Haribowli, Shahalibanda has elected its new committee in a general body meeting held on Sunday.

According to the temple committee, Ram Dev Agarwal has been elected as President, K Dattatraya as Secretary, A Satish Kumar as Treasury, G Niranjan as patron.

The advisors include Dr A Bharat Prakash, G Raja Ratnam. The vice presidents include M Krishna, M Vinod Kumar, Dr Prabhakar. SP Kranthi Kumar has been elected as organising secretary.

Joint Secretaries include M Vijay Kumar, Jagmohan Prasad Kapoor, Chetan Suri. The executive members include A Vijay Kumar, A Gopal, G Srinivas, G Dinesh, G Raju, M Mukesh Yadav, Baswa Raju and Lokesh Sugandhi.

