Hyderabad: Sri Sai Enclave grappling with a host of problems

Bolarum: The residents of Sri Sai Enclave in Bolarum are putting their utmost efforts to maintain the colony, but still, they are grappling with problems like construction materials dumped on roads, water overflowing in lanes besides the major concern being the Macha Bolarum Lake, where all the sewage is directed into it.



According to locals, the stench from the lake is unbearable. Further, making the matters worse, the residents of nearby colonies dump trash in the water body as its fence is broken. A member of Macha Bolarum Residents Welfare Association Joint Action Committee said, "As the colonies' sewage line is connected to the lake, it is getting polluted. Not only our colony, but other colonies nearby are also facing the same hardship. The GHMC planned to install a sewage treatment plant (STP) at the lake or construct a stormwater drain, but that seems to be only on paper. Despite several appeals and petitions sent to authorities, they have done nothing to save the lake."

According to a resident of Sri Sai Enclave, "In our colony, it's a daily nuisance to see water overflowing in lanes. With lanes filled with water, we are finding it difficult to walk through."

Another issue is illegal constructions. The residents are facing health problems as dust particles from construction sites enter houses. "It would be better if the GHMC takes stern action against the violators," he said.

Remarked another local of Sri Sai Enclave, "We are fed up of making complaints to the GHMC officials about issues. With no fogging, the mosquito menace has increased manifold. Several times we have approached the officials to address the issue, however, they only gave false promises with no action initiated."

Delete Edit



