Hyderabad: Srinivas Goud, MLAs hit out at BJP leaders for BC declaration

Hyderabad: Excise and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday lashed out at State BJP leaders for announcing BC declaration, terming it an election stunt. Addressing a press conference here, the minister, along with MLAs Jaipal Yadav and Anjaiah Yadav, said when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister people of backward classes felt happy and expected they would get justice, but in vain.



“Even though BCs constitute over 60 per cent of population in the country, the Prime Minister has neither constituted a separate portfolio for BCs, nor allowed BC Census or reservation in legislatures. He failed to provide a meaningful budgetary allocation for BCs in the last nine years, Goud pointed out.

He criticised the Centre for allocating just Rs.2,000 crore for BCs in the current budget, while recalling that the State government had spent about Rs.1.5 lakh crore for BCs since 2014.

The minister said the BJP leaders were trying to deceive BCs once again in the name of BC declaration and appealed to people not to believe BJP tactics.