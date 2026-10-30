Hyderabad staring at summer water crisis

Hyderabad: Hyderabad ccould face a shortage of drinking water during the next summer as declining storage levels in the Singur and Manjeera reservoirs, coupled with the vastly reduced rainfall attributed to El Niño conditions, threaten the city's water supply. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is preparing contingency measures to meet the expected demand and minimise the impact on consumers. The city currently receives around 560–570 million gallons per day (MGD) of drinking water. However, the availability of water from the Singur and Manjeera reservoirs is expected to decrease between January and August next year, potentially creating a shortfall of 100 MGD.

To overcome the anticipated deficit, the water board is exploring ways to mobilise an additional 60 MGD from the Godavari and Krishna rivers as well as Osman Sagar reservoir.

Despite these measures, a shortage of approximately 40–50 MGD could persist, potentially affecting nearly 300,000 water connections in areas between Patancheru and Narsingi. An emergency action plan has already been submitted to the state government to cope with the situation. The authorities are focusing on improving water management and exploring additional supply options to ensure that households continue to receive drinking water during the summer months. The increasing dependence on water tankers has emerged as another concern, with declining groundwater levels making it difficult for several households to meet their daily needs. Officials have stressed that conserving existing water resources is essential to reduce pressure on the public supply system. As part of the conservation drive, residents have been urged to reduce water consumption by at least 20 per cent. Households, apartments, commercial establishments and other institutions have been encouraged to adopt rainwater harvesting, construct groundwater recharge pits, and reuse treated wastewater wherever possible. HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy has appealed to citizens to use water judiciously and make conservation a part of their daily routine. According to him, reducing consumption by at least 20 per cent and ensuring collective public participation would be vital to managing the anticipated shortage and maintaining adequate drinking water supplies to Hyderabad during the coming summer.