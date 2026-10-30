AP liquor scam suspect accuses ED officials of harassment

Hyderabad: A suspect in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case lodged a formal complaint with the Saifabad police seeking action against Enforcement Directorate officials for allegedly harassing him during interrogation.

According to police, complainant Mangalampalli Manikanta alleged that he was summoned for questioning, subjected to intense coercion, and forced to sign statement documents.

He further alleged that agency officials physically assaulted him to extract a forcible statement implicating former minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao and his son Sunil. Mangalampalli Manikanta clarified that his financial transactions with the former minister's family were strictly related to a legitimate property sale. However, investigating officials suspected him over monetary transactions tied to the liquor scam and coerced his signature.