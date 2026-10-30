MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th October 2026

The Tel Aviv tangle

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Thursday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using allegations of foreign interference in the elections to cast doubt on the results and potentially delay the convening of the 26th Knesset. Eisenkot, who leads the Yashar party, called for an impartial investigation into suspected foreign involvement. He said unverified allegations should not be used to question the legitimacy of the election results or delay the new parliament from convening on schedule. Eisenkot accused Netanyahu and his allies of attempting to influence public opinion before the allegations had been properly investigated. He also said the Israeli public had voted against the incumbent government. He called on the Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic security agency, to investigate the allegations promptly and without bias. He also demanded strict action against anyone found to have compromised or attempted to compromise the integrity of the elections.

Eisenkot said the investigation should not interfere with the timely convening of the 26th Knesset, adding that respecting the voters’ mandate was fundamental to Israeli democracy.The controversy follows a directive by Justice Noam Sohlberg, chair of Israel’s Central Elections Committee, asking Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate allegations of improper foreign influence through funding provided by entities suspected of acting against Israeli interests. Sohlberg has asked the agency to submit its findings within a week. Netanyahu described the allegations as an “earthquake” and claimed that foreign entities had interfered in the elections in favour of Arab parties. He also urged Zionist parties to rule out cooperation with Ra’am and the Joint List.The allegations have added to political tensions as rival blocs seek to secure the 61 seats required for a majority in the 120-member Knesset and form a government.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Is India being trapped in a ‘Rahu-l Kaalam’?

The growing rejection of right-wing ideologies in several parts of the world signals a possible shift in political consciousness. However, when it comes to India, a word of caution is necessary. As vested interests seek to sustain a Modi-fied government, the nation must remain vigilant against the dangers of divisive politics, excessive centralisation, and personality cults. India must not find itself trapped in a political Rahu-l Kaalam, where democratic values and public interests are overshadowed by partisan ambitions. At the same time, the Congress party must introspect and embrace mature, knowledgeable, and articulate leadership capable of addressing the complexities of modern India. Leaders like Shashi Tharoor, known for their intellectual depth, international outlook, and ability to communicate nuanced ideas, deserve serious consideration for greater leadership responsibilities. India’s democracy is too precious to be reduced to a contest between personalities or competing political establishments. The country needs leaders who can rise above narrow calculations, offer constructive alternatives, and uphold institutional accountability. Ultimately, India’s future must be shaped by the aspirations of its people, not the interests of political elites.

A P Thiruvadi, Chennai

Misuse of law doesn’t justify its dilution

A shield meant to protect the vulnerable must never be twisted into a sword to silence the innocent (‘Time for protection against misuse of some laws in India’, October 29, 2026). The recent case involving a senior police officer and the SC-ST Act exposes a dangerous loophole. When laws designed to fight deep-rooted caste discrimination are used to settle personal scores or harass public servants, it deeply wounds the cause of true social justice. However, we cannot allow the misuse of a law to justify its dilution. The answer lies in better safeguards, not in abandoning the oppressed. The government must ensure that investigations are fair and unbiased. Justice demands that genuine victims get protection, while those weaponizing these laws face strict consequences. Strengthening the system, not weakening the law, is the only way forward.

K Chidanand Kumar, Bengaluru