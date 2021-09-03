Hyderabad: State Minister Srinivas Goud meets Archaeology DG, seeks funds for temples development

Hyderabad: State Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday called on Archaeological department Director-General Vidyavathi in Delhi. He thanked the official and the Centre for according UNESCO tag to Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district.

Goud also submitted proposals to give UNESCO tags to the historic monuments and structures like Charminar, Golconda Fort, 1,000 Pillar Temple and Basara. He appealed that steps have to be taken to modernise the sound and light show in Golconda Fort for the benefit of tourists and people.

The minister thanked the Centre for its support in getting UNESCO tag to Ramappa Temple and hoped to get the same to other historic and prominent structures in the State.

He asked Vidyarthi for release of funds for development of temples in the State Yadadri , Venkateshwara Swamy at Manyamkonda near Mahbubnagar, Bhadrachalam and Basara Saraswathi.

He apprised the official that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was developing the temples and spreading culture and tradition. The minister hoped that the Archeology wing would take steps for the same.

Goud on Thursday urged Union Transport Minister G Kishan Reddy to provide financial assistance for the development of tourist places in the State under the Central schemes, like Swadesh Darshan and PRASAD.

He met Reddy in Delhi gave representations on different tourist places. Goud urged the Tourism minister to develop the pilgrimage and nature tourism circuit, famous Buddhist centers in Mahbubnagar district.

Goud sought Rs 15 crore for the Tagore Cultural Complex coming up in Mahbubnagar. He also wanted Reddy to start works relating to monuments such as Alampur Jogulamba Temple, taken up under 'Adopt a Heritage Scheme'.

The minister requested Reddy to allocate the prestigious Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) campus in Hyderabad, stating that the State government would provide land free.