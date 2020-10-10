Hyderabad: Subhash Reddy is Hyd-RR-Mbnr Graduates constituency in-charge
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday appointed his political secretary and MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy as the in-charge for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates constituency.
In a statement issued here, Subhash Reddy said that he would fulfill the responsibility given by the Chief Minister and work as per the instructions of working president of TRS, KT Rama Rao. Subhash Reddy said that he would strive for increasing voter enrolment in the Graduates constituency.
