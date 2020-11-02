Hyderabad: Tank Bund to get facelift

Hyderabad: Soon, people would be able to take a stroll and hang out at the famous Tank Bund as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has planned to revamp the Tank Bund road on both the sides. It is planning to re-lay the footpath along with setting up of railing, proper lighting and bus stop.

Adam, executive assistant engineer, HMDA, said, "Due to the heavy rains the footpath paths have been damaged and turned uneven and also the railing has become weak. So recently there was a review meeting with IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and it was decided that to revamp the Tank Bund road in two phases. In first phase, we have started re-laying the 13. 2 metre footpath on both sides." The footpaths are been laid with flamed granite, including granite kerbs. The amount sanctioned for relaying footpaths is Rs 13.5 crore. The work started on October first week and would be completed by the last week of November.

In the second phase, it is decided to install a bus stop, set up a new railing. A wooden bay would be developed for immersion and proper electrification facilities. Tenders are in progress within ten days the work would start and the amount sanctioned for this part is Rs 12.5 crore.