Hyderabad: Tarnaka crossroads closure raises hackles of commuters

Tarnaka: Once again, the closure of Tarnaka crossroads is in the news with the commuters travelling from Lalapet towards Osmania University and Secunderabad station forced to take a U-turn. As the area has been barricaded, they are facing hardships.



Vexed with the issue, the locals and the Standing Committee of Tarnaka Residents Welfare Association have requested the concerned officials to remove the barricades.

They pointed out that for the last seven years, they have been facing the problem and forced to take long routes due to road closure. "The road was blocked when the Metro Rail work was in full swing. Even after the commencement of the Metro services, the cement blocks have not been removed," added a daily commuter.

Syed Khaled Shah Chishti Hussaini, a resident of Tarnaka said, "The crossroads closure was intended to smoothen traffic from Uppal to Secunderabad. But it has become a daily concern for commuters plying on this stretch. Due to this confusion, many minor accidents have been reported. Also, vehicles that are parked under the flyover are occupying half the road compounding the woes of road users."

"All our pleas on opening the stretch have fallen on deaf ears. The civic authorities need to take action and remove the bottlenecks to ease traffic flow. The road was blocked a few years ago as the Metro Rail works were in progress. But now, there is no need. Commuters are unnecessarily going all the way up to the State Archives to take a turn," remarked another commuter.