Hyderabad: Teacher bodies, private schools to launch protests

Hyderabad: Government teachers organisations and private schools have threatened to on an agitational path against the policies of the State government.

TPRTU president G Harshawardhan Reddy threatened to go on fast on to death if injustice was meted out to the teachers under the GO 317. Thousands of lady teachers and junior teachers were forced to make rounds around the DEO offices every day. But, no one bothered to address their problems, he criticised. He demanded that the government stop the entire process of reallocation and look into objections from the teachers.

The UUSC demanded that the education department issue separate guidelines for the allocation of teachers. The hasty manner in which the directions were given for the allocation of teachers left teachers in the lurch, it said. It alleged large-scale mistakes in the finalisation of seniority lists in Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Karimnagar, Ranga Reddy and other districts.

Meanwhile, the TSTCEA announced a padayatra from Rayagiri to Pragati Bhavan, CM KCR's camp office, demanding resolution of the issues of teachers working in private educational institutions across the State. Its state president A Santhosh Kumar said the three-day padayatra would start from Rayagiri on December 26 and reach the CM's camp office in Hyderabad on December 28.