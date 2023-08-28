Hyderabad: Teenager murdered at Mailardevpally

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old teenager was murdered by unidentified persons at Laxmiguda in Mailardevpally on Sunday.

Sunil Paswan along with his family lives in Mailardevpally, they came to Hyderabad three months ago from Bihar and he worked at a factory. On Saturday evening, he went out to collect wages from his factory and did not return home

After searching for Sunil, the family members lodged a complaint at Mailardevpally police on Sunday morning. Subsequently, locals of the Laxmiguda colony found Sunil’s body at an isolated place and informed the police. The police suspect that known persons might have strangulated the victim to death. A case was registered, and the body was shifted to the mortuary.