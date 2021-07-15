Hyderabad: Telangana High Court raps GHMC, government for bad state of roads in city

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the GHMC and officials on bad condition of roads. It observed "most roads have potholes and an old couple is filling them to avoid accidents".

Hearing a case on a retired person, Gangadhar Tilak, with his wife repairing roads for a long time in the City to avoid accidents, it noted "It is shame on the part of GHMC as the retired man is spending his pension to close potholes on roads".

Why the GHMC officials and staff are not taking any steps, the court thundered.

Expressing displeasure and surprise at GHMC and the government, the court pulled them up. "If there are no potholes a team of lawyers will inspect and report", it said.

The court sought zone-wise reports on road repairs and on rain woes of City residents. The court rapped the GHMC and the government for their ignorance and negligence to attend to road-related problems. It asked as to why it cannot take serious action against GHMC officials and staff for the bad condition of roads.

"Every time in rainy season roads get damaged and inundated with rain," the court observed. It sought a report and immediate action to close potholes and repairs of bad roads.