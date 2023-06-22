Hyderabad: Tension at Gun Park as BRS and BJP leaders fight

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Martyrs Memorial on Thursday as the BJP and BRS leaders nearly came to blows after the BJP corporators took up a mock Assembly with pictures of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Minister KT Rama Rao, which was opposed by the BRSV activists.

The issue started with BJP corporators took up a mock Assembly at Gun Park with pictures of CM KCR, KTR, Kavitha and other BRS leaders. The BJP corporators alleged that the chief minister KCR failed to take up development in Telangana.











In the mean time the students wing of the ruling party BRSV activists also reached the place to pay tributes to the Martyrs. The BRS leaders took objection to the mock Assembly and raised slogans against the BJP leaders.









Police had tough time to handle the situation as there were a large numbers people gathered at the Martyrs Memorial.