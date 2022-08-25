Hyderabad: Textbooks continue to elude government schools

Hyderabad: The State Education department on Thursday claimed that 100 per cent textbooks have been distributed in all the government schools. But surprisingly many schools are yet to receive books of various subjects. Government schools are still yet to receive 20 to 25 per cent of textbooks.



According to government schoolteachers, the textbooks which they received are insufficient. In every class, there is a requirement for a particular subject textbook. Many government schools have not received Math textbook for both the medium which is Telugu and English medium, English textbooks for sixth and seven grades and physics, social textbooks for class 10 are yet to be received.

Y Ravi, a government school teacher of Government High School, Secunderabad said, "In every class, there is a requirement of textbooks. The Education department has already taken a lot of time for printing the textbooks and even after the printing and distribution we are still falling short of textbooks. The Education department has not sent textbooks as per the strength of each class. We have been facing the same problem since past two years," added Ravi.

"We have not received the Social and Physics textbooks for Grade 10 and English textbooks for class 8. We have been conducting classes without textbooks from past two years. Students are finding it difficult to understand the topics without textbooks. We are managing by providing them some notes in the form of photocopies," said a government school teacher.

"There is a requirement of various subject textbooks in almost all the government schools. The Education department's claim that 100 percent of textbooks have been dispatched is not true as every government school is facing a crunch in textbooks. The Education Department has not planned properly to print books accordingly, said Shyamsundar, government school Teacher of Government High School, Borabanda.

Meanwhile, Srinivasa Chary, Joint Director, in charge of textbook printing and distribution, Telangana said, around 1.67 crore textbooks have been dispatched to various districts across Telangana on the second week of August, and 100 percent textbooks have been distributed in all the government schools.