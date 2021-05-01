Hyderabad: Three arrested for black marketing Remdesivir injections

Boduppal: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda police along with Medipally police on Friday nabbed three persons for black marketing Remdesivir injections and seized three injections of Remdesivir from their possession. The arrested were identified as B Ramachander, a lab technician from Warasiguda, K Karthik of Peerzadiguda and A Sreenaiah, a medical shop owner from Boduppal.



According to police, they received a tip-off that the said persons were black marketing the injections at higher rates near Srinivasa Medical stores, Boduppal. Upon receiving the information, the cops immediately rushed to the spot and nabbed the culprits. On further investigation it was revealed that Ramachander, who is a lab technician, is acquainted with medical representatives, and sometimes on the request of customers used to supply medicines and injections.

As the demand for Remdesivir injections grew rapidly, the accused hatched a conspiracy along with two other accused and they started black marketing the injections at Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 35,000 which was 10 times more than the prescribed rate, said the police.

The accused were arrested under relevant sections of IPC and Disaster Management Act and remanded to judicial custody.