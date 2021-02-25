Hyderabad to hold Afghan food festival in April

In April, Hyderabadis can enlighten their taste buds by tasting the impeccable Afghanishtani dishes as the Consul General of Afghanistan, Muhammad Suleman Kakar on Wednesday announced that they will be orgnaizing a food and cultural festival in the city.

"Two renowned women chefs will fly down to Hyderabad to be the stars of the food festival. On the other hand, the cultural festival is organized displaying Afghanistan's handlooms, handicrafts, fashion and fine arts," he said adding that the food and cultural festival will be held in the first week of April.

The consulate general in Hyderabad was inaugurated last year in January.

Muhmmad Kakkar said that Telangana and its capital Hyderabad would play a pivotal role in developing Afghanistan-India bilateral relations. Afghanistan and Telangana would soon take steps to develop trade relations, he added.