Hyderabad: Toli Masjid is all set for renovation

Hyderabad: After lying in neglect for decades, Toli Masjid, a beautiful mosque with detailed and intricate designs, located at Kulsumpura, in Karwan, which was constructed in 1671-72 AD, is all set for renovation and conservation. The Department of Heritage has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for this work. Toli Masjid is also known as Damri Masjid. It was built by Mir Musa Khan Mahaldar during the reign of Abdullah Qutb Shah. It is one of the finest examples of Qutub Shahi architecture. In 2005, it received Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) award and was declared heritage site by the Archaeological Survey of India.

According to Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, Toli Masjid ranks next after Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad. The mosque is a symphony of stucco, profusely decorated with exquisite designs and patterns. No other mosque in the city has such designs.

He said "several representations were submitted in recent years to the Telangana State Wakf Board and the State Archaeological department. But conservation work was not taken up. The mosque remains neglected. Now, as per the direction of the Telangana High Court, the Heritage department sanctioned the renovation work at an amount of Rs 2 crore."

The work includes restoration of masjid minarets, grouting of masjid, ceiling plaster, chemical cleaning and stucco works. "The mosque has two minarets, each 20 metres tall with beautiful design. It has arches with different types of jails. The entire mosque is most beautifully decorated. All decorations and designs will be conserved. The cracks and leakages which were formed will also get repaired," the MLA added.