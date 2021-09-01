Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Nagababu visits Nehru zoo park

Bahadurpura: Tollywood actor Konidela Nagendra Babu (aka Nagababu), visited Nehru Zoological Park in Bahadurpura on Tuesday and shown keen interest in wildlife conservation and offered to donate a pair of Senegal Parrots to the zoo and presented a cheque of Rs 35,000 towards the purchase charges to V V L Subhadra Devi, Curator on behalf of his sister Vijaya. She is the mother of Tollywood actors Sai Dharma Tej and Vishnu Tej.

On the occasion Nagendra Babu said that his visit to zoo will be a memorable experience and said that park is blessed with majestic animals. He opined that the care taken by the management is remarkable and appreciated the zoo management and staff for maintaining a 'Clean and Green' zoo.

Later, Subhadra Devi thanked Nagendra Babu for showing keen interest in improving the animal collection of the zoo and helping in ex-situ conservation of wildlife.

She also expressed that his commitment in conservation of wild animals will be an inspiration to many and hoped that more citizens will come forward to adopt animals in Nehru Zoo Park.