Hyderabad: Top Central official pats State govt for PM SVANidhi success

Hyderabad: Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary to Union government, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, complimented the State government for the successful implementation of Prime Minister Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

The GOI Secretary took stock of the progress held in various urban missions and schemes in the State namely Housing for all, PMSVANidhi, Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart City Mission and Amrut at BRKR Bhavan on Saturday.

The state government's achievement in the implementation of National Urban Livelihood Mission(NULM) was also acknowledged by the Union Secretary. Senior municipal officials made a detailed presentation on the progress achieved by the State in various urban schemes.

Later, the Union Secretary travelled from Lakdi ka Pul to LB Nagar on Metro. He also visited the Fathullaguda animal care centre and 2BHK houses at Vanasthalipuram.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary, Housing, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary Municipal Administration, Sanjay, Joint Secretary, GOI , Dana Kishore, MD, HMWS &SB, DS Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner, GHMC, Shankaraiah, Addl. Commissioner, UCD, GHMC, NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, Satyanarayana, CDMA and Mission Director, MEPMA, Pamela Satpathy, Commissioner, Warangal Municipal Corporation, Valluri Kranthi, Commissioner, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, and Sridhar, Engineer-in-Chief (PH) attended the meeting.