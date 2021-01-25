Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for Republic Day

Hyderabad: In view of the Republic Day celebrations at the Public Gardens in Nampally, some traffic restrictions were enforced by the city police on 26 January from 9 am to 12 noon.

♦ Traffic coming from MJ Market and continuing to Mehdipatnam will therefore not be permitted and will be diverted to EkMinar, Asif Nagar/ Red Hills, Ayodya Hotel, Lakdikapul etc. on Taj Island.

♦ Likewise, vehicles from Nampally railway station to Public Gardens will be redirected to Gunfoundry, Abids or BJR Statue Basheerbagh flyover etc. at Chapel Road T Junction, and from Nirankari Bhavan and Khairatabad to Ravindra Bharathi will be diverted to Telephone Bhavan, Iqbal Minar, Secretariat Road, Telugu Thalli, Ambedkar Statue, Liberty, Ambedkar Statue, Liberty, at Old Saifabad police station, Bhasheerbagh, Abids etc.

♦ At Basheerbagh Junction towards Liberty, Telugu Thalli, NTR Marg, Iqbal Minar, Old Saifabad Police Station, Lakdikapul Bridge, BJR Statue and Abids, vehicles coming from Hyderguda, King Koti and BJR Statue towards PCR, Public Garden will be diverted. At Iqbal Minar, traffic from Tank Bund to Ravindra Bharathi is redirected to Telephone Bhavan Lane, Old Saifabad Police Station, Lakdikapul Bridge etc.

♦ At AR Petrol Pump to BJR Statue/Gunfoundry etc., traffic coming from Nampally railway station side to Public Garden will not be permitted and diverted and vehicles from Telugu Thalli, NTR Marg and Liberty sides to Police Control Room Junction (PCR) via Adarsh Nagar will be diverted at Adarsh Nagar (New MLA Quarters) to Liberty Road and Telugu Talli Flyover.

♦ However, at the diversion points, car pass holders who attend the Republic Day festivities will be permitted. People were asked by the police to take alternate routes and to comply with the traffic police.