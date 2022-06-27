Hyderabad: Trainee officers urged to work towards ensuring rule of law

Hyderabad: National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD-PR) is organising a six days training-cum-study-tour for 21 officers from Bihar Administrative Service to Telangana State that begins from Tuesday and will continue till July 2. These officials are currently posted as Senior Deputy Collectors in different districts of Bihar and during the training programme will be able to learn innovations in the field of rural governance, municipal administration, revenue management and e-governance.

While addressing the inaugural session through webinar, the Secretary to Government of India for Rural Development N N Sinha shared the multidimensional nature of development and stressed to look beyond mere growth. He explained India's development philosophy as enshrined in the directive principles of State policies of the constitution and twelve five year plans of India.

He also shed a light over various rights based legislations such as MGNREGA, RTI, NFSA, RTE and urged the young officers to work towards effective implementation of these legislations. Sinha also highlighted the role of different forms of institutions and organisations such as SHGs, PRIs, NGOs, FPOs besides the importance of information technology in the process of development.

As Bihar faces various developmental challenges, he urged Bihar administrative officials to work towards ensuring rule of law, promote entrepreneurship, address public health challenges and prevent wastage of public money during their career ahead.

Director General NIRDPR Dr G Narendra Kumar also addressed the participants. He explained about the competencies of a civil servant including ethics, ethos, equity and efficiency.

Trainee officials of Bihar Administrative Service will be interacting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Municipal and Urban Administration Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Sandeep Sultania, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration Dr N Satyanarayana and various other officials of the State during the course of training. They will also interact with academicians of ASCI, NISG and NIRDPR and visit Gangadevipalli Gram Panchayat in Warangal district.