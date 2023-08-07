Hyderabad: TUNTEA general body meeting held

Hyderabad: Telangana Universities Non-Teaching Employees Association (TUNTEA) held its general body meeting at the PGRRCDE auditorium at Osmania University. During the meeting, the current political situation of Telangana University’s non-teaching employees, the problems faced by university employees, the consequences of implementing the new education system, the role of trade unions, mobilising employees, preparing for united action, implementing the old pension scheme, regularising contract, and outsourcing employees was discussed.

The Central and State governments should devote 6 percent of their budgets to education.

Also, a resolution was passed during the meeting to allocate, immediately fill teaching and non-teaching job vacancies in universities, protect government universities, and implement Employee Health Scheme (EHS) for employees, said a member of TUNTEA.