Hyderabad: TUWJF facilitates Urdu journalists to mark 200 yrs of Urdu journalism

Hyderabad: As a part of the 200 years of Urdu Journalism, the Telangana Urdu Working Journalists Federation (TUWJF) felicitated eminent Urdu journalists on Monday.

TUWJF felicitated eminent veteran journalist Chander Srivastave. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, while exhorting the importance of Urdu journalism in the Freedom Struggle, assured to make all our efforts to solve the pending problems of the Urdu Journalists in the State. He said that the Urdu Journalism which completed 200 years has played an unforgettable role during and after the Independence struggle. He assured to meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and discuss about the problems faced by Urdu Journalists in the State.

Aamer Ali Khan, News Editor Siasat Daily lamented on the injustice meted out to the Urdu language and the language community and added that the voice of protest should be raised by the community against this trend. He said that Urdu language and its journalism have played an important role in the freedom struggle and in nurturing the values of integrity, patriotism, and communal harmony in the country.

K Srinivas Reddy, President, Indian Journalists Union highlighted the role of Urdu journalism and said that when he entered the field Chander Srivastav was already a leader in the profession. Whenever people think of the Telangana Movement, they automatically think about Srivastav.

Eminent educationist Zafar Javeed, MA Majid President of the Federation, S Ghouse Mohiuddin General Secretary and others were present.