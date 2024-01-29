Live
- BJP Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao in race for Chevella LS ticket
- Light tremors felt in Karnataka dist
- Ponguleti: Will ensure revenue system works from village level
- MLA Prakash Goud meeting Revanth Reddy creates stir in BRS
- BRS legislator Prakash Goud meeting CM sparks speculation
- Revanth Reddy is a brand ambassador for unparliamentary language: Sridhar Reddy
- YS Sharmila’s meeting with Sunita lasts for two hours
- All-out BRS efforts to attract, retain minority vote bank
- Former APCC chief Narsa Reddy passes away
- RGV criticises Pawan Kalyan over alliance with TDP
Just In
Hyderabad: TUWJF felicitates Aamir Ali Khan, Shabbir Ali
Highlights
The Telangana Urdu Working Journalists' Federation (TUWJF) hailed the government's decision to appoint Aamir Ali Khan, editor of Siasat Urdu Daily, as MLC and Mohammed Ali Shabbir as the advisor to the government on Ministories, SC, ST, and BC Welfare.
The federation and scores of Urdu journalists extended heartfelt felicitations to Aamir Ali Khan and found this to be a landmark decision. “Khan's appointment is like a shining light on the critical contributions Urdu journalists have made to public discourse and policy formulation,” said Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin, State General Secretary, TUWJF.
