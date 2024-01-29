  • Menu
Hyderabad: TUWJF felicitates Aamir Ali Khan, Shabbir Ali

The Telangana Urdu Working Journalists' Federation (TUWJF) hailed the government's decision to appoint Aamir Ali Khan, editor of Siasat Urdu Daily, as MLC and Mohammed Ali Shabbir as the advisor to the government on Ministories, SC, ST, and BC Welfare.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Urdu Working Journalists' Federation (TUWJF) hailed the government's decision to appoint Aamir Ali Khan, editor of Siasat Urdu Daily, as MLC and Mohammed Ali Shabbir as the advisor to the government on Ministories, SC, ST, and BC Welfare.

The federation and scores of Urdu journalists extended heartfelt felicitations to Aamir Ali Khan and found this to be a landmark decision. “Khan's appointment is like a shining light on the critical contributions Urdu journalists have made to public discourse and policy formulation,” said Syed Ghouse Mohiuddin, State General Secretary, TUWJF.

X