Hyderabad: Unidentified assailants attack lawyer in Himayatnagar

A case has been filed by a lawyer alleging that two identified assailants attacked him with a knife at his house in Narayanguda on February 16. The incident came to fore on Tuesday.

The police seized the knife used by the assailants to attack the lawyer that was later thrown at the latter's residence. A probe has been launched to nab the accused.

Abids inspector Ramesh Kumar said that the lawyer filed the complaint on February 16 night stating he was attacked by assailants at 6.40 pm on the same day. The complaint stated that one of the assailants tried to attack the lawyer with a knife but the latter managed to escape and the other tried to punch him on his shoulders and hands. An investigation is on.

A week ago, a lawyer couple was killed after assailants attacked them with sickle while they were on their way to Hyderabad from Manthani after attending a court case. Four people were arrested in the case and were taken into judicial custody by the police.