Hyderabad: Union Minister to inaugurate a light and sound show at OU Arts College today

Hyderabad: The Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, will inaugurate the light and sound show at the historical Arts College at Osmania University today at 6 pm.

The light and sound show will narrate to the visitors the 100 years of the history of the Arts College. A handout about the history of the college was prepared by the archaeological department, and prominent film actor Sai Kumar gave voice to the narration, which will be part of the light and sound show.

It may be mentioned that the Union Minister has taken the initiative that the Arts College will have a light, sound, and laser show under the assistance scheme extended to the central agencies by him.

Kishan Reddy said that the free light, sound, and laser show will provide an opportunity for the students and visitors to know the history of the university.

Telangana State Minister of Tourism Jupalli Krishna Rao, Hyderabad in charge Ponnam Prabhakar, and Secundrabad MLA Padma Rao will be present at the inauguration ceremony.