Hyderabad: Varadachary's value-based journalism lauded

Hyderabad: Government Adviser KV Ramanachari on Sunday said honouring a person's greatness, sacredness and individuality while he is alive will increase the lifespan.

He was speaking at a programme, Jeevan Safalya Abhinandana Sabha, organised by the Vayodhika Patrikeya Sangham to honour veteran journalist Goverdhanam Sundara Varadachary here at Press Club. Guests, including senior journalists, released a book 'Parinata Patrikeyam' written by Varadachary. Ramanachari said about 15-16 persons have shared their views showing their relations with Varadachary.

"Early in the morning I saw articles in edit pages of newspapers (Andhra Jyothi, Sakshi, Namasthe Telangana). After seeing the articles, I understood that it is an honest tribute to a person while he is alive. When a human being is alive, praising his personality, greatness, sacredness and individuality will increase his life," he observed.

Telangana Press Academy chairman Allam Narayana lauded the value-based journalism of Varadachary. He said the veteran started his journalism career from Nizamabad at a time when there was none.

The values prevailing then are being followed even now. He is a role model for the present-day journalists. He has trained many journalists in his career, said Narayana. There are 30,000 journalists in two Telugu States; many are untrained. The press academy is taking up the task of training journalists, he added.

Senior journalists K Srinivas, MVR Shastry, Udayavarlu, K Lakshmana Rao, D Keshava Rao and others were present.