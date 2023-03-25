Hyderabad: Vehicular traffic goes for a toss

  • Menu
Vehicular traffic goes for a toss
Highlights

The “Maha Dharna” conducted by the Telangana electricity employees before the head office, Vidyut Soudha, at the busy Khairatabad area brought the vehicular traffic to a standstill for a few hours on Friday afternoon.

Hyderabad: The "Maha Dharna" conducted by the Telangana electricity employees before the head office, Vidyut Soudha, at the busy Khairatabad area brought the vehicular traffic to a standstill for a few hours on Friday afternoon.

The employees gathered in large numbers causing heavy traffic jabs between Lakdi-ka-pool and Punjagutta stretch. One ambulance also got stuck. Alerted police provided it a safe passage. It was tough time for commuters to reach their destinations. Hundreds of vehicles, RTC buses, private vehicles and two-wheelers got stranded in traffic jam for hours. It took two hours for the police to clear the traffic congestion.

