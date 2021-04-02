Hyderabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad seeks SIT probe into Dalit girl's death

Saidabad: A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded the arrest of suspects of a 10-year-old minor Dalit girl, resident of IS Sadan in Khaja Bagh, Saidabad.

When VHP delegation, including the State president M Rama Raju and official spokesperson RavinuthalaSasidhar called on the parents of the girl, the father alleged that the death of his daughter was a case of sexual assault and murder.

The delegation doubted that the police was not arresting the culprits due to some pressure from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leaders. "The crime took place on March 23, it been nine days already. Why didn't police take the suspects into custody," they asked.

The VHP and BJP leaders along with the parents of the girl met the East Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) and submitted a complaint seeking to form a special investigation team to conduct a comprehensive probe and urged him to take the culprits into custody.

The VHP leaders said that the DCP has assured to form a special team to conduct a comprehensive probe into the incident and to arrest the suspects.

"Besides, the DCP has also assured to disclose the details of the action taken by the police," the leaders further informed. The VHP leaders said that they will continue to fight until justice is delivered.

VHP Bhagyanagardistrict president S Surender Reddy, IS Sadan Division Corporator Madhukar Reddy, Dalit morchadistrict president Rajeswara Rao, former corporator Sahadev Yadav, BJP district vice-president Niranjan Yadav, senior leaders Maheswar, BJP district secretary Ugadi Mahesh, Dalit Morcha leaders Prasanth, BJP leaders Sarath Chandra met the DCP.