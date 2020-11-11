Hyderabad: Voluntary group helps the flood-hit

Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta Millat Education Society with the assistance of Help Hyderabad Foundation distributed around 100 slake lime bags (chunna) and paint brushes to 100 odd families in Hashamabad.

The area was highly affected by the recent flash floods.

Following an appeal made on social media platforms to help people come forward Farhana Khan, Director of Millat Education Society came forward and arranged the indent for the families. "People have come forward with groceries and utensils in large numbers.

My initiative was to help them stay in a clean and tidy place so we donated the slake lime bags and a paint brush to the families," she explained.

The society is actively involved in several social activities since the lockdown including distribution of groceries, vegetables and providing financial assistance, she added.