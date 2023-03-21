Hyderabad: WASP begins at College of Air Warfare

Hyderabad: No 2 Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Programme (WASP) course began at the College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad on Monday.



The 15-week-long programme is being attended by eight specially selected Officers of the Indian Air Force and candidates are been guided by distinguished thinkers from various domains including academia.

The course has been designed to build intellectual capital within the IAF and create a repository of cerebral air power practitioners with nimble critical thinking skills, capable of producing well-researched and cogent arguments and strategies in various domains of statecraft including air power.