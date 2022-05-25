Hyderabad: Water Board MD Dana Kishore asks officials to speed up construction of STPs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director (MD) Dana Kishore on Tuesday directed the Water Board officials to expedite the construction works of 31 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) that have been taken up at a cost of Rs 3,866 crores with an aim to 100 per cent treat the wastewater generated in Hyderabad.

The Water Board MD held a review meeting with officials and representatives of construction companies at the Water Board head office in Khairatabad. While reviewing the works of STPs being constructed with high capacity at Amberpet, Nagole, Nallacheruvu and Fathenagar.

Speaking at the meeting, MD Danakishore said that with the monsoon to set in works related to civil engineering must be completed immediately and the STPs works need to be expedited.

He also instructed the officials to immediately place the required electromechanical equipment for STPs and asked all the officials to complete the construction of STPs by the end of this year. The MD also asked the officials to follow the target set for each date to be completed in each phase of construction.

"STPs works are being taken up at a priority purpose and beautification works will also be done around the STP premises," said Dana Kishore.

He asked workers and staff at worksites to take special measures to protect themselves and asked to utilise safety equipment.

Water Board ED Dr M Satyanarayana, Project Director Sridhar Babu, STP, CGMs, GMs and representatives of construction companies attended the meeting.