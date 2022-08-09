Hyderabad: Water flowing from Jawahar Nagar dump yard keeps colonies on edge

Hyderabad: Even after filing many complaints and representations to the State government in order to shift the Jawahar Nagar dump yard which has turned into a living hell for the residents living around, no action has been taken up yet.

Residents allege that the polluted water which is being discharged from the dump yard is drained out into the colonies posing a risk of diseases to the people residing around the dump yard.

Locals pointed out that due to the recent rains the rainwater along with the polluted water is flowing into the lanes which is emanating stench making it difficult for them to breath fresh air.

Many residents have also fallen ill due to the smell and drinki8ng polluted water. "We locals are residing herar with the fear of falling ill by getting effected with diseases due to the dump yard.

We have done many protests and also submitted several representations to the concerned departments but no concrete solutions have been taken", said T Rahul, a resident of Jawahar Nagar.

Shanthi, a resident of Dammaiguda said, "the situation here has become more worse due to the recent rains. Polluted water is oozing out from dump yard making it difficult for us to reside here. We are forced to close our doors and windows due to the stench emanating from the dump yard and polluted water. Due to the negligence of the State government, we are forced to buy water cans, as we are afraid because the water can be polluted."

"We have also tweeted to the concerned officials many time for providing a permanent solution. The concerned official also visited our locality to verify the issue, but no action was taken.

The 20 MW power plant that has been set up at the dump yard seems to be a failed project, as this has not brought any relief to the locals. This has only brought hardship to us," said another local.