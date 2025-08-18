Hyderabad Weather Forecast: Light Drizzle Till Evening, Heavy Rains in Telangana Districts

Hyderabad will experience overcast skies with light drizzle until evening, while moderate showers are likely at night, as reported by X, the Telangana Weatherman.

Meanwhile, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Jagitial, and Mulugu are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the next two hours.

Similarly, more showers are expected across North and Central Telangana later in the day.

Hyderabad forecast till evening



Overcast conditions to continue with drizzle/light rain expected. No significant rains expected till evening. During night, we can have Moderate rains. Will keep updating



MODERATE - HEAVY RAINS to continue in Mancherial, Peddapalli,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 18, 2025







