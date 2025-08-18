  • Menu
Hyderabad Weather Forecast: Light Drizzle Till Evening, Heavy Rains in Telangana Districts

Highlights

Hyderabad to witness overcast skies with drizzle till evening.

Hyderabad will experience overcast skies with light drizzle until evening, while moderate showers are likely at night, as reported by X, the Telangana Weatherman.

Meanwhile, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Jagitial, and Mulugu are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall over the next two hours.

Similarly, more showers are expected across North and Central Telangana later in the day.



