Nights in Hyderabad set to chill

Hyderabad weather: Nights in the city are set to chill, with the IMD bulletin forecasting a gradual fall in mercury levels from January 29 to February 3.

According to the bulletin, the minimum temperatures will fall varying from 13 degrees Celsius to 14 during the next six days.

The forecast said fog/mist on the morning and partly cloudy sky later will prevail in the city from January 29 to February 1. On February 2 and 3 there will be partly cloudy sky with haze.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am, the night temperature was 13.4 degrees Celsius, minus three degrees less than normal.

Warning In a warning to Telangana, the IMD said that the minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius at isolated places on January 29. According to the bulletin, Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum of 7.3 degrees Celsius. The temperatures across the State fell markedly by minus 4.1 degrees Celsius or less at one or two places. They fell appreciably ranging from minus 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius at a few places.