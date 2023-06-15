Hyderabadi cuisine with a dash of American flavour tickles taste buds

Hyderabad: As a growing market for US producers and agribusinesses, the US Department of Agriculture in India (USDA), through its ‘Taste of America’ flagship campaign, has showcased premium, American-grown food and beverage products for the enjoyment of the Indian consumer.

To further generate enthusiasm and demand for US foods in southern India, on Wednesday, US Consul General Jennifer Larson and USDA Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small conducted a Taste of America ‘High Tea Celebration’ at the ITC Kohenur Sky Point in Madhapur, HITEC City.

With a profound emphasis on US-origin ingredients, the carefully refined menu by Chef Shivneet Pohoja blended traditional Hyderabadi dishes with an American variation. These recipes highlighted premium US products including almonds, walnuts, and pecans, dried fruits such as cranberries and blueberries, and other premium American ingredients. In 2022, the value US exports of consumer-oriented foods to India exceeded $1 billion, a 10 percent increase from the previous year.

Jennifer Larson said, “We greatly appreciate India’s leadership as the president of the G20 this year. The G20 Agricultural Working Group meeting here in Hyderabad is a great opportunity to showcase our strong US-India bilateral relationship and shared economic interests in trade. This Taste of America event illustrates how both American and Indian businesses prosper when bilateral trade in agricultural products is increased, benefiting everyone, especially the consumer.”

“The USDA, ‘Taste of America’ campaign provides USDA the opportunity to showcase the wide range of high-quality foods American farmers produce and a chance to share these healthy products with consumers across India,” said Rural Development Under Secretary Torres Small.

“I would like to thank Larson and her team for putting together such a wonderful event and championing the rural communities where these products are grown.”

With its diverse set of cultures and cuisines, India is a hotbed for the ‘fusion food’ global trend. Recently, Indian chefs are responding to consumer demand by expanding their offerings with fusion barbeque dishes, mithai (sweets), and other savory foods, further evidence of increased bilateral agricultural trade and exposure to western cultures.