  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s Fancy Number Plate Craze Nets ₹52.6 Lakh for Manikonda RTA

Hyderabad’s Fancy Number Plate Craze Nets ₹52.6 Lakh for Manikonda RTA
x
Highlights

Manikonda RTA nets ₹52.6 lakh in fancy number plate auction, with TG 07 R 9999 alone fetching ₹12.49L amid rising demand for personalized plates.

The obsession with VIP and personalized number plates continues to grow in Hyderabad, as the Manikonda office of the Telangana Regional Transport Authority (RTA) raised a whopping ₹52.6 lakh in its latest auction held on Tuesday.

With custom plates increasingly seen as a symbol of status among individuals and companies, the auction saw competitive bidding for high-value registration numbers. The star of the event was the number “TG 07 R 9999”, which was snapped up by Congruent Developers for a staggering ₹12.49 lakh.

Other major bids included “TG 07 AA 0009,” purchased by Rudra Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd. for ₹8.5 lakh, and “TG 07 AA 0001,” which fetched ₹4.77 lakh from Fuji Software Solutions.

RTA officials noted that the enthusiasm for personalized number plates shows no signs of slowing down, with buyers expressing diverse preferences to make their vehicles stand out. The department expects continued strong demand and steady revenue from future auctions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick