Hyderabad’s vibrant Holi celebration

Hyderabad: On the Phalguna Purnima of Phalguna Masam, Hindus across India celebrate Holi commonly known as the festival of colours with great vigour to honour the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. It also celebrates the triumph of good over evil through HolikaDahan. Hyderabad which is home to multiple cultures comes together for this vibrant festival, organizing numerous events throughout the city.

Hyderabad was transformed into a kaleidoscope of colours as the city came alive with the joyous celebrations of Holi.

Traditionally, Holi has been celebrated with enthusiasm, marked by the playful splashing of vibrant colours. However, concerns regarding the harmful chemicals present in these traditional colours, such as copper sulfate and lead, prompted a re-evaluation of how the festival is observed.

Responding to these environmental and health concerns, the city witnessed a remarkable shift towards eco-friendly celebrations. Among the various events that captivated the attention of residents, the Lathmar Holi Volume 6 held at Hitex Cloud Dining Arena stood out as a beacon of sustainable festivities. The event, a spirited amalgamation of culture, tradition, and merriment, embraced an organic approach to Holi.

Set against the backdrop of an outdoor venue featuring a pool area and communal grounds for gathering, innovative additions such as mud Holi and rain dance added to the immersive experience.

Central to the event was the conscientious choice of organic colours derived from natural sources, such as turmeric powder, fruit juices, and flower extracts. These organic hues, including vibrant shades of orange and yellow from sunflowers and daffodils, offered a sustainable alternative to synthetic dyes without compromising on the festive spirit.

The organising committee’s commitment to an organic celebration served as a shining example of resourceful utilization without compromising the well-being of attendees or the environment.

Transitioning to eco-friendly options during Holi not only aligns with responsible living but also promotes sustainability. By embracing organic colors, residents of Hyderabad demonstrated their dedication to reducing their ecological footprint and fostering a healthier planet for future generations. As responsible stewards of the environment, the shift towards eco-friendly Holi celebrations underscores the importance of making conscious choices in preserving cultural traditions while advocating for environmental stewardship.