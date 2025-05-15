HYDRA razes illegal structures on 17-acre land in Koheda village

Hyderabad: Following the complaint received in Prajavani regarding illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions within the layout of 17 acres, HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the Rajaji Nagar layout in Koheda village of Abdullapurmet mandal, Ranga Reddy district, on Wednesday.

The disputed layout comprises nearly 190 plots. Concerns were raised by several plot owners who had earlier submitted a grievance in the Prajavani grievance programme.

The plot owners alleged that Sammireddy Bal Reddy had illegally occupied parks and roads within the layout by using forged documents. These encroachments reportedly hindered access and threatened the legal rights of plot owners.

After receiving the complaints, HYDRA officials took decisive action by removing unauthorised structures that had emerged along the internal roads of the layout. This initiative is part of their continuous commitment to combat illegal developments and safeguard public spaces.

After the demolition, many plot owners voiced their approval and relief, commending HYDRA for their prompt response in resolving the issue and maintaining the integrity of public areas within the layout.

Later, the Commissioner visited the lake in Koheda Village, following the complaints that their properties were submerged in the lake. Ranganath asked the concerned officers to investigate the lake.