Live
- Ananthalakshmi Int’l school shines in CBSE 10 class results
- Collector inspects arrangements for Lokesh visit
- Collector emphasises public awareness during mock drill
- Take steps to distribute groundnut seeds for Kharif: Collector
- Musk posts dance video of Tesla robot
- Disburse loans to beneficiaries under PM Surya Ghar: Collector
- TikTok Unveils ‘AI Alive’ to Animate Photos into Short Videos with Simple Prompts
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 15 May, 2025
- Paramita CBSE students excel in Class 10 results
- ‘Swift action needed for development in forest areas’
HYDRA razes illegal structures on 17-acre land in Koheda village
Hyderabad: Following the complaint received in Prajavani regarding illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions within the layout of 17 acres,...
Hyderabad: Following the complaint received in Prajavani regarding illegal encroachments and unauthorised constructions within the layout of 17 acres, HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the Rajaji Nagar layout in Koheda village of Abdullapurmet mandal, Ranga Reddy district, on Wednesday.
The disputed layout comprises nearly 190 plots. Concerns were raised by several plot owners who had earlier submitted a grievance in the Prajavani grievance programme.
The plot owners alleged that Sammireddy Bal Reddy had illegally occupied parks and roads within the layout by using forged documents. These encroachments reportedly hindered access and threatened the legal rights of plot owners.
After receiving the complaints, HYDRA officials took decisive action by removing unauthorised structures that had emerged along the internal roads of the layout. This initiative is part of their continuous commitment to combat illegal developments and safeguard public spaces.
After the demolition, many plot owners voiced their approval and relief, commending HYDRA for their prompt response in resolving the issue and maintaining the integrity of public areas within the layout.
Later, the Commissioner visited the lake in Koheda Village, following the complaints that their properties were submerged in the lake. Ranganath asked the concerned officers to investigate the lake.