HYDRAA Clears Encroachments, Opens 30-Foot Road Connecting Two Colonies

On Tuesday, HYDRAA removed illegal structures at Mehdipatnam’s Humayunnagar crossroads and Neknampur. This happened after a complaint was made during the Prajavani program. HYDRAA officials, along with GHMC workers, removed several paan shops and part of a café that were blocking the footpath and road.

At Neknampur, they also took down a wall built by people who were illegally using the land.

This made the distance between two colonies shorter. Officials said that people had taken over 800 square yards of land, building sheds and a wall. The sheds were built under high-tension power lines, which could be dangerous.

People living nearby complained during the Prajavani program, and HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath visited the area on Saturday.

After checking the papers and looking at the site, he told officials to tear down the wall. Now, a 30-foot-wide road connects Sri Venkateswara Colony and Osmania Colony.



