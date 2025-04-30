Live
- ‘You’ve obviously gone crazy but world knows what Pakistan is’: Boxer Bidhuri's reply to Afridi
- BJP govt flouting norms to win local body elections: Ashok Gehlot
- Remembering Rishi Kapoor: A Cinematic Legacy That Lives On
- Adani Power logs strong financial performance in FY25, achieves 102 BU power generation
- LG to Shut Down Smartphone Update Services by June 30, 2025
- Hussain Dalwai compares RSS with ISIS, calls it a 'terrorist organisation'
- India tops Asian U-15 Boxing C'ships medal tally with 11 golds
- Assam Panchayat polls: CM Sarma to campaign in four districts today
- World Immunisation Week: Creating Vaccination Awareness and Improving Vaccination Coverage in India
- Ruturaj's appointment as CSK captain set me on cloud 9, says childhood coach Mohan Jadhav
HYDRAA Clears Encroachments, Opens 30-Foot Road Connecting Two Colonies
HYDRAA Removes Road Encroachments at Mehdipatnam and Neknampur.
On Tuesday, HYDRAA removed illegal structures at Mehdipatnam’s Humayunnagar crossroads and Neknampur. This happened after a complaint was made during the Prajavani program. HYDRAA officials, along with GHMC workers, removed several paan shops and part of a café that were blocking the footpath and road.
At Neknampur, they also took down a wall built by people who were illegally using the land.
This made the distance between two colonies shorter. Officials said that people had taken over 800 square yards of land, building sheds and a wall. The sheds were built under high-tension power lines, which could be dangerous.
People living nearby complained during the Prajavani program, and HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath visited the area on Saturday.
After checking the papers and looking at the site, he told officials to tear down the wall. Now, a 30-foot-wide road connects Sri Venkateswara Colony and Osmania Colony.