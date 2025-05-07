HYDRAA Clears Illegal Buildings and Reclaims Government Land in Kandikal

HYDRAA has taken back 2,500 square yards of government land in Kandikal village, in Bandlaguda mandal. This land is listed under Survey Numbers 303 and 306. It was protected under the Urban Land Ceiling (ULC) Act.

But two people, Syed Basheeruddin and Syed Ameenullah Hussain, had taken the land without permission. They built concrete rooms, sheds, and shops on the land.

They tried to make the land legal, but they failed many times. People living nearby complained using the Prajavani service.

After getting the complaint, HYDRAA checked the land and the records. They found that the land was taken illegally.

The High Court had also ordered that all illegal buildings on the land must be removed. So, HYDRAA started the demolition work.

They broke down four concrete buildings, some tin sheds, and four shops. After the work, they put up signboards to show that this is government land.

Some people who supported the encroachers and a few local leaders tried to stop the work.

But with the help of the local police, the team finished the job without problems. People in the village were happy to see the land cleared.

They thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, and the revenue and police teams.

The public said they were happy that the land is now back with the government.








