HYDRAA strikes at encroachers; reclaims 12 ac of RK Puram lake

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday removed encroachments spread across 12 acres of RK Puram lake, also known as Mukkidikunta, and erected fencing to protect the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) boundary from further encroachment.

Popularly known as a mini Tank Bund in the city, RK Puram lake had witnessed encroachments within its FTL limits, with individuals allegedly dividing portions of the lake area among themselves by constructing precast walls and putting up fences.

HYDRAA officials removed the precast compound walls and other unauthorised structures and installed fencing around the reclaimed area to prevent further encroachments. Boards were also erected to identify the land as a lake’s FTL area.

According to HYDRAA, the 75-acre lake is located in Moula Ali Circle under Malkajgiri mandal in Medchal–Malkajgiri district. While permanent structures have already come up on around 11 acres, encroachment activities had begun on another 12 acres.

Locals had lodged complaints through the HYDRAA’s Prajavani, raising concerns over the operation of a pig slaughterhouse within the lake area, pollution caused by the dumping of waste into the water body, and unauthorised constructions.

Following field-level inspections with the concerned officials, HYDRAA took action on Thursday and removed the encroachments and secured the lake boundary through fencing.