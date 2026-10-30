‘Aadarsha Kutumbam’: Team promises a family entertainer, ahead of release

Victory Venkatesh and director Trivikram Srinivas reunite for the upcoming family entertainer Aadarsha Kutumbam – House No. 47 which is releasing worldwide in theatres today. Produced by S Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under Haarika & Hassine Creations, the team got together for a press meet and shared their views on the film.

Venkatesh shared that the film brings a new perspective to family stories and promises to entertain the audience at the theatre. He also added that he hopes it will entertain the audience similar to their previous hits Nuvvu Naaku Nachav and Malleswari.

After delivering some hit films, Trivikram shared that it took a lot of time for him to come up with an engaging story. He requested the audience to watch the film on the big screen. Actor Nara Rohith thanked Trivikram for providing him with an important role. He admitted that working with Venkatesh and Trivikram is an unforgettable experience. He added that he feels confident after seeing a great reaction to the trailer.

Srinidhi Shetty, who plays the female lead, requested the audience to watch the film. Music composer Thaman S complimented each department for being dedicated. He also complimented the reaction to the eight-song jukebox. He appreciated the performances of the actors. Nivetha Pethuraj also played an important role in the film. The film has created a lot of excitement as it marks the reunion between Venkatesh and Trivikram after two decades.



